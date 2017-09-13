viro_vr_logo.png
 

Native Performance, powerful rendering, Rapid AR Development

Captured from Figment AR - App powered by Viro

React and JS Developers rejoice!

We have the perfect AR platform for you. Leveraging React Native and a proprietary rendering engine, Viro is a cross platform alternative to Apple’s SceneKit for AR/VR development.

Now React and Javascript developers can build immersive AR apps for iOS, with Android ARCore support coming in October. The Viro platform is free and developers can get set up and building apps in under 10 minutes.

Viro AR Features

AR Features
Cross Platform Native Development
Robin Har
Robin Har
Cross Platform Native Development
Robin Har
Robin Har

Write once, run anywhere across all mobile AR (iOS w/ Android support coming soon)

Robin Har
Robin Har
React Framework
Robin Har
Robin Har
React Framework
Robin Har
Robin Har

Create apps using React, making it easy for web developers to get started.

Robin Har
Robin Har
Powerful Renderer
Robin Har
Robin Har
Powerful Renderer
Robin Har
Robin Har

Create stunning performant scenes with rendering featuring HDR, Realtime  Lighting and Shadows

Robin Har
Robin Har
Physics Engine
Robin Har
Robin Har
Physics Engine
Robin Har
Robin Har

Add real world mechanics to your objects, emit smoke, fog, fire, and other moving liquids with our Particle System.

Robin Har
Robin Har
Documentation
Robin Har
Robin Har
Documentation
Robin Har
Robin Har

We provide you with extensive developer support and documentation.

Robin Har
Robin Har

Get Started

Sign Up

Sign up is quick and free. We'll send you a unique API key to get started.

Quick Start

Follow our easy Quick Start guide and make your first AR app within 10 minutes.

Documentation

We provide you with extensive developer support and documentation.

Code Samples

Need inspiration? Awesome code samples to play with and quickly get started.

 
viro_app_c.png
 

DOWNLOAD

Viro Media APP

View sample apps made with Viro and use the powerful Testbed feature to quickly load and test your AR app on device.

 
 